Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 124.8% from the December 15th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPTA remained flat at $$14.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.85. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 118.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,696.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,912 shares of company stock worth $113,131 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capitala Finance by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 152,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Capitala Finance by 17.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Capitala Finance by 107.5% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 20,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

