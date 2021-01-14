Cappasity Market Capitalization Hits $480,075.86 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $480,075.86 and $22,762.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00373340 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.10 or 0.04258534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Cappasity Token Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

