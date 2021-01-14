Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Receives C$2.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

TSE:CS traded up C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$2.94. The company had a trading volume of 391,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,308. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -737.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.59. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.33 and a 52 week high of C$2.95.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$173.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at C$6,078,696.90. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 155,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$51,346.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$660,000. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,023,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,597.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

