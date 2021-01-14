CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales Sells 8,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,320.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Samuel Zales also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $224,240.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Samuel Zales sold 16,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

CarGurus stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.53.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2,567.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.