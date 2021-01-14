Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s Quiet Period Will End on January 19th (OTCMKTS:CTAQU)

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, January 19th. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 10th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTAQU opened at $10.45 on Thursday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Get Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

There is no company description available for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp II.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.