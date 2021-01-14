Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,309,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,869 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 10,954.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,689,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,724 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 245.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,085,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,811 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 556.5% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,552,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,632 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,777,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

