Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

