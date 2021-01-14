Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up about 2.2% of M. Kraus & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 31.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,341. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.