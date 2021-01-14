Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 28.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $41.38 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

