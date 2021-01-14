Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) Insider Neil Austin Sells 39,875 Shares of Stock

Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) (LON:CARR) insider Neil Austin sold 39,875 shares of Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £49,843.75 ($65,121.18).

Shares of CARR stock opened at GBX 131 ($1.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £121.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 128.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.56. Carr’s Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 83.53 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 161 ($2.10).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Carr’s Group plc (CARR.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

