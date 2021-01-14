Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.80.

CRI traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 9,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,904. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Carter’s has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.63, for a total transaction of $1,632,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock worth $5,826,013. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Carter’s by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the third quarter worth $1,291,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Carter’s by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Carter’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,541,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 444.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 48,813 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

