Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 213583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.87.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAS shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.