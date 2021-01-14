Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Stock Price Up 5%

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,911,836 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 894,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

CSLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $256.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 577,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $658,813.98. Also, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 29,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $35,769.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,884.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,839 shares of company stock worth $741,922 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 235.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 84,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 59,235 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 17.6% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; and Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience.

