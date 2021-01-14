Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $278,279.40 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Argus increased their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.