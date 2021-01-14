Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Insider Sells $278,279.40 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Argus increased their price target on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.30.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
