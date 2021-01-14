Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $129.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.30.

CTLT stock opened at $114.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $120.48.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $278,279.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,163 shares of company stock worth $1,990,667. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.