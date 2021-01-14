CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the December 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,684,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CAVR remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. CAVU Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

CAVU Resources Company Profile

CAVU Resources, Inc operates in the information and entertainment space in the cannabis sector. It offers SoKu (Social Kush), a gamified social chat application for legal marijuana users; and MediKu (Medical Kush), a dosage tracking application for medical marijuana patients and caregivers providing personal analysis, budget managing recommendations, and costs and daily communication for result tracking.

