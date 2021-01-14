Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,973. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $54.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares in the company, valued at $137,899.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares in the company, valued at $109,756.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 55,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of Cellectar Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

