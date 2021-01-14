CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at HSBC

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CEMIG from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE CIG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,451. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.06% of CEMIG worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

