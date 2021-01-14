CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at HSBC

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) had its price target lifted by HSBC from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CEMIG from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.
NYSE CIG traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,451. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.
CEMIG Company Profile
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
