CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.
CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 3,699,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $27.53.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 146,074 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 867,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.
Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.