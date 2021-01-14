CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CNP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 3,699,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,580,679. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,492,000 after acquiring an additional 146,074 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 867,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

