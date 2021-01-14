CertiK Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.68 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, CertiK has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $23.66 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002488 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00030456 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00106286 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.60 or 0.00238177 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00059719 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,362.22 or 0.86029543 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 100,814,234 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,280,484 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

CertiK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

