CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 20th

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.94. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFBK. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

