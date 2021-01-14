CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given a C$106.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) has been assigned a C$106.00 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.05.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB.A stock opened at C$100.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$99.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$92.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CGI has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$114.49.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.