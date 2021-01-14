Change Price Tops $0.0395 (CAG)

Change (CURRENCY:CAG) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Change has a market capitalization of $776,449.06 and approximately $604.00 worth of Change was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Change has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Change token can currently be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00041155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00373359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00038398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.06 or 0.03950268 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00012971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Change Profile

Change is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Change’s total supply is 79,184,116 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,673,647 tokens. Change’s official message board is medium.com/@changeinvest . Change’s official Twitter account is @changefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Change is /r/getchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Change is changeinvest.com

Change Token Trading

Change can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Change directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Change should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Change using one of the exchanges listed above.

