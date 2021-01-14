Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:OIGLF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

OIGLF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,475. Chariot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Chariot Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration business. It holds exploration licenses covering two blocks in Namibia; three blocks in Morocco; and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

