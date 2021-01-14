Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,945,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,231,000 after acquiring an additional 299,655 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,339 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499,581 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 422,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 138.1% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,749,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.96 per share, with a total value of $267,904.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,388,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total value of $5,112,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,747,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $7,307,020. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $267.49. 237,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,447. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.08.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.53. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

