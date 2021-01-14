ChartEx (CHART) Market Capitalization Tops $216,929.78

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. ChartEx has a market capitalization of $216,929.78 and $25,871.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 37.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00032038 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00105912 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00058778 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00228377 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000644 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,829.55 or 0.85991286 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

ChartEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

