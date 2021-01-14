Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) (CVE:NZP) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) (CVE:NZP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.11. Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$40,438.80 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited (NZP.V) Company Profile (CVE:NZP)

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. It focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

