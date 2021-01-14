Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 450 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.17.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $779.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,061. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $714.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $623.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

