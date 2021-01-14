Chemung Canal Trust Co. Sells 956 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 170,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after buying an additional 23,636 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 388,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after buying an additional 36,236 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie stock opened at $112.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.61 and its 200 day moving average is $96.04.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

