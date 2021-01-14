Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 16,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $16,407,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Chevron stock opened at $93.25 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.