Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.4% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 17,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,795,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,889,000 after acquiring an additional 190,480 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 294,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $93.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $117.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

