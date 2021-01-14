Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.12.

Chevron stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.83. 734,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,028,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $117.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

