Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells $1,037,134.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Monday, December 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64.

CHWY stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.63. 3,390,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of -261.53 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $115.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.