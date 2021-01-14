Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Insider Sells $1,037,134.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stacy Bowman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 14th, Stacy Bowman sold 13,172 shares of Chewy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.62, for a total value of $1,101,442.64.
CHWY stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.63. 3,390,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a PE ratio of -261.53 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $115.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chewy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
