Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $121.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chewy traded as high as $111.40 and last traded at $111.02, with a volume of 49443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.15.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Chewy from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chewy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $12,573,206.80. Insiders have sold 523,531 shares of company stock worth $46,267,731 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

