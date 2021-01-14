CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CHF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CHF Solutions stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. CHF Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $38.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.55.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by ($0.25). CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CHF Solutions by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 30,532 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in CHF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

