China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTR) Short Interest Update

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CCTR stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. China Crescent Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
About China Crescent Enterprises
Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for China Crescent Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Crescent Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.