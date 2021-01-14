China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTR) Short Interest Update

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CCTR stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. China Crescent Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

About China Crescent Enterprises

China Crescent Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services, and systems integration services in the People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, development, implementation, and maintenance services for technology systems, which include software and hardware peripherals for computing, communication, and data exchanges related to general business application, as well as specialty fields of medical, security, military, and homeland defense applications.

