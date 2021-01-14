China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Receives $34.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNH. Daiwa Capital Markets cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE ZNH traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.98. 30,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,435. China Southern Airlines has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.66.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 6.01%. Analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in China Southern Airlines by 132.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

