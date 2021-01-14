CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CIXX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.91. 2,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,729. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

