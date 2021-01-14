CIBC Boosts Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$52.00

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.33.

Shares of STN stock traded down C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 100,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,649. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of C$31.00 and a 52-week high of C$44.85.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$916.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$958.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.1700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total transaction of C$62,562.30.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

