CIBC Reaffirms “Underpeform” Rating for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE)‘s stock had its “underpeform” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of TSE JE traded down C$0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 356,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$331.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. Just Energy Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.78.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$649.60 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Just Energy Group Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

