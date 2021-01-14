Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) (CVE:CTO) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) (CVE:CTO)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.10. Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 5,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.11 million and a P/E ratio of 5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.83.

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CTO.V) Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies surge protection products, computer cables, and related connectivity products and solutions to the information technology, telecommunication, and data communication industries under the CircaMax brand.

