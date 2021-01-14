Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Decreased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 164,360 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 34,437 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 108,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.54.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

