Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $270.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $185.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Fiverr International from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Fiverr International from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiverr International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.23.

NYSE FVRR opened at $254.42 on Tuesday. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $259.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.66 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

