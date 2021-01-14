Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

C stock opened at $66.86 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.27.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.