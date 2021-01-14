Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Raised to $85.00 at Piper Sandler

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.76 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Citigroup from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $66.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

