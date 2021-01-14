City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDEVY. Macquarie lowered shares of City Developments from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get City Developments alerts:

Shares of CDEVY stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.36. City Developments has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 103 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.