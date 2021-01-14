City Holding Co. Has $145,000 Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WesBanco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,365,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.04. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.76 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Boenning Scattergood lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

