City Holding Co. Makes New $67,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

