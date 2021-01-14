City Holding Co. Sells 300 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,720,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNI opened at $113.65 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $65.13 and a 1 year high of $116.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNI. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

