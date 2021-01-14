City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.04 Million

Brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to announce sales of $40.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.30 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.30 million to $161.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $163.55 million, with estimates ranging from $157.62 million to $168.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

NYSE CIO opened at $9.63 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.91 million, a P/E ratio of -963.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 417.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

